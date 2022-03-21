Anil Kapoor is excited to be grandpa, Nick Jonas and Anushka Sharma send good wishes as Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced on Monday that they'll be welcoming their first baby together this year. Sonam's father actor Anil Kapoor, her sister Rhea Kapoor, Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and others congratulated her on social media. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce her first pregnancy, actor shares pics with her baby bump)

Sonam shared a series of photos of herself with husband Anand, cradling her baby bump. She captioned the post, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

In the comments section, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas, Maheep Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Khushi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday and many others wished her in the comments section of her post.

Anil Kapoor shared the same photos of Sonam and Anand and captioned it, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - grandfather. Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news.” Rhea also shared Sonam's pictures and wrote, “That’s Rhea Masi to you.”

Sonam's cousin Anshula Kapoor also congratulated Sonam on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “My heart is bursting with so much joy.” Khushi Kapoor shared Sonam's post on her IG Stories with a heart emoji.

Actor Anushka Sharma also congratulated the actor and wrote, “Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. This experience is unparalleled and special. Wishing you love and happiness in abundance.”

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a star-studded reception. In an interview with Vogue, Sonam talked about Anand and how she is thankful that she didn't marry someone from Bollywood. She said, “I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.”

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix in 2020. Sonam will next be seen in Blind.

