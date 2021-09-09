Anil Kapoor teases Sonam Kapoor, claims Anand Ahuja's London office: 'Will keep my meetings in this office'

Actor Anil Kapoor jokingly claimed his son-in-law, Anand Ahuja's office as his own in a post shared by his daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Sonam had given a glimpse of her studio and Anand's office space in London.

In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor took fans through the study, exhibition space, stairs leading up to the studio's entrance, among other rooms as part of her recent shoot with Architectural Digest India.

Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into the subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more."

She continued, "@nikhilmansata is a multi-hyphenated, multi-talented inspiring soul. He is also one of my closest friends. We’ve both grown up in India — being both proud and grateful for our complex and beautiful heritage. We spent the last year converting the mews into a peaceful yet inspiring sanctuary that reflects our love for South Asian heritage, craftsmanship and art."

"A very special thank you to Amrita Jhaveri from @jhavericontemporary for helping me curate art and build my collection. The soul of the studio is because of you! And @chandnimodha_ for always being the best! Thank you @archdigestindia for capturing and sharing this," her note ended.

Reacting to the post, Anil commented, "Looks phenomenal.. will definitely show off and keep my meetings in London in this office .. claiming it's mine." Sonam replied, "@anilskapoor please come visit us soon" followed by a crying face and heart-eye emojis.

Sonam has been living with Anand Ahuja in London's Notting Hill for a few years now. Sonam had come to Mumbai from London recently, ahead of her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding ceremony. She returned to London on Wednesday and shared a video on Instagram after reaching there.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen next in Shome Makhija's Blind. It is a remake of a Korean crime thriller. Earlier this year, in an Instagram post, she had called it an ‘insanely hard but creatively satisfying film’.