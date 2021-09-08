Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London studio, husband Anand Ahuja's office space with Coco Chanel-inspired powder room

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday gave a glimpse of her London studio and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja's office space. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared several pictures of the exhibition space, stairs at the entrance of the studio, study and powder room, among others. Sonam posed for the camera in dresses by Issey Miyake Chochin and Alexander McQueen.

In the first picture, Sonam Kapoor stood in her studio/exhibition space next to a Pierre Augustin Rose sofa. Sonam wore the Issey Miyake Chochin dress in the picture, according to a post by Architectural Digest India on Instagram.

Behind her on a Whitman table by Orior, stood a candle. The right wall was adorned with a ceramic artwork by Lubna Chowdhary, titled Panoramic (2016).

A carpet lined the entrance stairs and a light hung above it. A Vincent Darré vase, a favourite of Sonam’s, stood on a cabinet on the left of the stairs.

In the next picture, the Muse wallpaper featured an array of inspirational women from Coco Chanel to Marie Curie and lined the studio powder room. A table stood under a light in the next photo. In one of the pictures, Sonam sat on a Pierre Jeanneret desk with a lamp behind her. A rug stood under a chair by the desk.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into the subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more."

"@nikhilmansata is a multi-hyphenated, multi-talented inspiring soul. He is also one of my closest friends. We’ve both grown up in India — being both proud and grateful for our complex and beautiful heritage. We spent the last year converting the mews into a peaceful yet inspiring sanctuary that reflects our love for South Asian heritage, craftsmanship and art. Thank you @archdigestindia for capturing and sharing this," she added.

Sonam Kapoor has been sharing pictures of her London house, where she lives with Anand Ahuja, on Instagram. She did a new photoshoot inside her house as a part of Architectural Digest's September issue feature.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which had released on Netflix last year.