Anand Ahuja reacts as Sonam Kapoor their poses in boots on 18 lakh sofa for photoshoot, she apologises for it

Anand Ahuja, the husband of actor Sonam Kapoor, has reacted after she stood in boots on the couple's ₹18 lakh sofa for a photoshoot. Recently, Sonam shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she posed inside her London home and creative studio for the latest edition of Architectural Digest India.

In the photo, Sonam Kapoor wore a purple dress paired with black boots. She stood with her arms on her waist on her blue and teal Camaleonda sofa. The furniture piece by Mario Bellini is a three-seater couch and retails at about €18,000, approximately ₹18 lakh.

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote in the comments section, "This picture will always come to my mind whenever I sit on that couch now", followed by a bunch of emojis. Sonam, responding to his comment wrote, "@anandahuja hhahhahahah.. sorry I stood on the new couch..."

Sonam had captioned the post, “At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces presented beautifully.”

She shared more photos from the shoot on Tuesday. She wrote, "The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste."

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which had released on Netflix last year.