Anil Kapoor teases Farah Khan ‘kya craze hai tera' as they pose at his birthday bash with Jackie Shroff. Watch

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday in the company of family and close friends at his residence on Saturday. Among them were his close friends Jackie Shroff and Farah Khan and nieces Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor. He also posed for the paparazzi at the gates and even joked that they had not come for him but Farah Khan. Also read: Boney Kapoor poses with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anil Kapoor's bash. See pics

Farah Khan shared a video from the night on Instagram and captioned it, “Now thats some birthday!! Love you too much papaji @anilskapoor .. guest appearance @apnabhidu Jackie shroff.. viva #ramlakhan.” The video shows all three of them posing for the paparazzi at the gate. As the photographers gather in a big crowd, Anil teases Farah saying, "Arey kya craze hai tera (they are crazy for you), they have come for you not for me." He also adds, “its Jackie's craze."

When Farah asks Jackie to also say something for the camera on the occasion of Anil's birthday, he replies, “bolne ka kya hai (what is there to say)” and blows a flying kiss.

Farah also shared a video on her Instagram Stories which showed the photographers singing “happy birthday” for Anil. Farah can also be heard calling Anil “papaji” in the video.

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan and Jackie Shroff at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya and Anshula Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Anil's brothers Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor attended the party with their respective families. Boney posed for the photographers with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janvhi, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also posed for pics.

Sanjay Kapoor arrived with wife Maheep Kapoor and kids Shanaya and Jahaan. While Maheep was in a yellow pantsuit, Shanaya was in a glamorous white dress. Actor Bhumi Pednekar too attended the party. She was in a black outfit. Designer Masaba Gupta and Anil's actor son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also posed for the photographers at the gate. Anil's JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu Kapoor also joined him in the birthday celebrations after attending the Christmas dinner with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapor at Soni Razdan's house.

Anil Kapoor also gave away chocolate cakes to the photographers. He was in a black jacket and pants at the party.

