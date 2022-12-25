Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor poses with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anil Kapoor's bash. See pics

Boney Kapoor poses with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anil Kapoor's bash. See pics

bollywood
Published on Dec 25, 2022 08:32 AM IST

Boney Kapoor posed for the paparazzi with Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash.

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anil Kapoor's birthday celebration on Saturday was all about family and close friends. Brother and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also attended the party. Boney even posed for the paparazzi with Shikhar, with his arm on his shoulder. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she has ever ‘made out in public’

Boney was in a purple kurta-pyjama and joined Shikhar in front of Anil Kapoor's residence to pose for pictures. Shikhar was in a black shirt and blue denims. Janhvi was seen arriving in a one-shoulder, short silver dress but posed solo at the gate. Her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also spotted. While Khushi was in a strapless yellow dress, Anshula was in a polka-dot outfit.

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya and Anshula Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya and Anshula Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar were in a relationship few years ago but had broken up. They have now been spotted together again at various occasions. Janhvi had recently gone to Maldives for a short vacation and fans had pointed out that Shikhar was her travelling partner as they shared their solo pictures with the same background. They both posed under the same night sky in Maldives and their fans noticed the similarity.

Shikhar had also joined Janhvi at a store launch in Delhi last week. A video showing the two of them talking to a person at the event was shared online. Shikhar has also started commenting on Janhvi's Instagram posts.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Filmmaker Karan Johar had also confirmed his and Janhvi's dating rumours on chat show, Koffee With Karan 7.

Janhvi was last seen in Boney Kapoor's production Mili. It was a survival thriller and released in theatres. Janhvi played the role of a restaurant employee stuck in a freezer. She also played the titular role in her another release this year, Good Luck Jerry. It released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Janhvi is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen as a cricketer in the film. She has already completed filming for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also set for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The shooting of the film wrapped up this month. It will release on Netflix next year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil kapoor boney kapoor janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor anshula kapoor + 3 more
anil kapoor boney kapoor janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor anshula kapoor + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out