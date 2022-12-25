Boney Kapoor poses with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anil Kapoor's bash. See pics

Anil Kapoor's birthday celebration on Saturday was all about family and close friends. Brother and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also attended the party. Boney even posed for the paparazzi with Shikhar, with his arm on his shoulder. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she has ever ‘made out in public’

Boney was in a purple kurta-pyjama and joined Shikhar in front of Anil Kapoor's residence to pose for pictures. Shikhar was in a black shirt and blue denims. Janhvi was seen arriving in a one-shoulder, short silver dress but posed solo at the gate. Her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also spotted. While Khushi was in a strapless yellow dress, Anshula was in a polka-dot outfit.

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya and Anshula Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar were in a relationship few years ago but had broken up. They have now been spotted together again at various occasions. Janhvi had recently gone to Maldives for a short vacation and fans had pointed out that Shikhar was her travelling partner as they shared their solo pictures with the same background. They both posed under the same night sky in Maldives and their fans noticed the similarity.

Shikhar had also joined Janhvi at a store launch in Delhi last week. A video showing the two of them talking to a person at the event was shared online. Shikhar has also started commenting on Janhvi's Instagram posts.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Filmmaker Karan Johar had also confirmed his and Janhvi's dating rumours on chat show, Koffee With Karan 7.

Janhvi was last seen in Boney Kapoor's production Mili. It was a survival thriller and released in theatres. Janhvi played the role of a restaurant employee stuck in a freezer. She also played the titular role in her another release this year, Good Luck Jerry. It released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Janhvi is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen as a cricketer in the film. She has already completed filming for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also set for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The shooting of the film wrapped up this month. It will release on Netflix next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON