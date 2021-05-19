Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor wishes wife Sunita on wedding anniversary with unseen family pics
bollywood

Anil Kapoor wishes wife Sunita on wedding anniversary with unseen family pics

Anil Kapoor has shared a special anniversary post for his wife Sunita Kapoor on Instagram. He shared multiple pictures of them and their family.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita and their family.

Actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating 37 years of married life with his wife, Sunita Kapoor. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to wish her on their special day.

Sharing multiple pictures with her and their family, he wrote, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!!"

One picture showed Anil in a suit and Sunita in a floral outfit. They are seen posing on a patch of grass as he holds a glass of champagne in his hand. The second picture showed them with Anil's extended family. There are his brothers Boney and Sanjay Kapoor and their wives, late Sridevi and Maheep Kapoor. There are also all the kids of the family including Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Janhvi and others. More pictures include Sunita's side of the family, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Farah Khan commented, "Papaji ur using words like bedrock.. truly Sunita has done well with u." Suniel Shetty wrote, "Happy anniversary sijee."

Also read: Deepika Singh criticised for dancing in rain, posing with uprooted trees: 'You are dancing as your roof is intact'

On Sunita's birthday in March, Anil wrote in a post, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always..."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil kapoor sunita kapoor sonam kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Kunal Kemmu channels Anil Kapoor for Soha Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter says, 'Kunalton Quarantino has been uncaged'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 05:06 PM IST
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor revisits her and Rishi Kapoor's iconic song Parda Hai Parda on Eid, Anil Kapoor is all praise

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:14 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP