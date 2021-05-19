Anil Kapoor wishes wife Sunita on wedding anniversary with unseen family pics

Actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating 37 years of married life with his wife, Sunita Kapoor. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to wish her on their special day.

Sharing multiple pictures with her and their family, he wrote, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!!"

One picture showed Anil in a suit and Sunita in a floral outfit. They are seen posing on a patch of grass as he holds a glass of champagne in his hand. The second picture showed them with Anil's extended family. There are his brothers Boney and Sanjay Kapoor and their wives, late Sridevi and Maheep Kapoor. There are also all the kids of the family including Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Janhvi and others. More pictures include Sunita's side of the family, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Farah Khan commented, "Papaji ur using words like bedrock.. truly Sunita has done well with u." Suniel Shetty wrote, "Happy anniversary sijee."

On Sunita's birthday in March, Anil wrote in a post, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always..."