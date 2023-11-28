Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects 9.75 crore, set to become actor's biggest opener

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 28, 2023 12:27 PM IST

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. It is all set to release on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming release Animal is all set to become his biggest opener ever. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Animal has already minted 9.75 crore in advance bookings. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor can't stop smiling as Mahesh Babu calls him 'India's best actor' at Animal Hyderabad event. Watch)

Animal advance booking

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Animal is expected to do well at the box office. The latest report by Sacnilk.com states that that 3,34,173 tickets have been sold across 7,200 shows in India. This amounts the advance ticket sales to 9.75 crore across all theatres and languages in India.

As per the report, Animal's Telugu version has done a business of 91.48 lakh and sold 58,465 tickets for 643 shows, so far, for Animal's day 1. Animal in Tamil has sold 779 tickets across 41 shows, and 1504 tickets for its Kannada version in 16 shows, taking the India total for Animal's advance box office collection for day 1 to 9.75 crore with 7200 shows.

About Animal

At the Animal promotional event in Hyderabad on Monday night, guest Mahesh Babu said, “I have told him before when I met him but I don't think he took that seriously. I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India." The makers unveiled the film's official trailer a few days ago, which received a massive response from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his abusive upbringing during his younger age.

Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The pan-India film, will clash with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal takes charge as war hero Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.

Topics
ranbir kapoor anil kapoor rashmika mandanna sandeep reddy vanga
