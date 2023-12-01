Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film will likely take over Pathaan opening at 60 cr

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's family crime drama Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is all set to be the actor's biggest opening yet. As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film has garnered ₹60 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box office. (Also Read: Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor's action tale is flawed, overtly violent and misogynistic; yet it entertains)

Animal's opening day

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film to open big

The break-up of the ₹60 crore collection includes ₹49.50 crore in Hindi and ₹10 crore in Telugu. Given the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and stars Rashmika Mandanna, best known for her hits from last year, Pushpa: The Rule and Sita Ramam, the Telugu footfall of Animal is evidently high.

The same report also predicts that Ranbir's film will open at a massive ₹100 crore worldwide. This would make Animal his biggest opening both in India and across the world. Animal has released alongside Meghna Gulzar's period drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, but that film lags far behind. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, it will open at ₹5 crore in India.

About Animal

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Tripti Dimri. The film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The review of Hindustan Times stated, “Ranbir is in top form, and becomes Sandeep Reddy Vanga Vanga's Animal in its truest sense. He is a fine blend of vulnerability and villainous traits. He instantly makes you fall for him, and even when he is getting shot or being punched in the face, you feel bad for him, and never wish for him to be dead.”

On the flipside, it also spelled out the film's misogynistic undertones: “The on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika is definitely sizzling, but soon, Sandeep gets in his element showing his hero turn into a chauvinist and misogynist with so much ease, and then putting the idea of a toxic marriage on a pedestal."

