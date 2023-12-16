Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor film witnesses growth, likely to mint nearly 13 crore in India

Animal box office collection day 16: Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released in theatres on December 1. As per Sacnilk.com, the film is estimated to earn over ₹12 crore in India on Saturday. The film's earnings will witness a growth after it dipped in the last few days. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. (Also Read | Animal worldwide box office collection day 15: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer to enter ₹800 crore club soon)

Animal India box office

Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned ₹337.58 crore [Hindi: ₹300.81 crore; Telugu: ₹33.45 crore; Tamil: ₹2.73 crore; Kannada: ₹52 lakh; Malayalam: ₹7 lakh] in week one. In the second week, the film earned ₹139.26 crore [Hindi: ₹130.73 crore; Telugu: ₹7.31 crore; Tamil: ₹1.08 crore; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; Malayalam: ₹8 lakh].

On day 15, the film minted ₹8.3 crore [Hindi: ₹7.75 crore; Telugu: ₹43 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹2 lakh]. The film has earned ₹12.58 crore nett in India on its 16th day for all languages. Since its release Animal minted ₹497.72 crore in India.

About Animal

Animal shows a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Ranbir's character is obsessive about his father and is seen threatening everybody, who comes in the way of his love for his father. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC in November. Animal is a three-hour-21-minute-long film. The film was released in theatres and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Bobby Deol on his character in Animal

Bobby, who played the antagonist in Animal, recently said he didn't look at his character as a villain but as someone with childhood trauma. The actor is receiving praise for his brief appearance as Abrar Haque, the menacing mute gangster in the film. "I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he loses his voice," the actor told AajTak.

