Animal song Satranga: Not everything seems well in Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's marriage

T-series has released the second song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action-drama Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as a ganglord and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, the song shows scenes from their unhappy marriage. (Also read: Animal song Hua Main: 'Besharam ladki' Rashmika Mandanna kisses Ranbir Kapoor in front of her family. Watch)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

It begins with the night of Karwa Chauth as Rashmika character dozes off while waiting for her husband, next to her kids. Ranbir returns after what seems like a stressful day outside the house and takes Rashmika to the balcony for the Karwa Chauth ritual. However, he tells her something that leaves her massively upset. He chases after her, explains something but she is too heartbroken.

Something happens between them which makes Ranbir's father, played by Anil Kapoor, enter the couple's room ask if everything alright between them. Ranbir tells him everything is fine and they are just having some ‘husband-wife’ problems.

Later, Rashmika finally gives in to Ranbir's gestures of love and drinks water, breaking her fast. It is followed by a kiss between the two.

At the end of the song, sung by Arijit Singh, Ranbir goes off to fight a fight, leaving Rashmika heartbroken once again. He wants her to promise him that she wouldn't get married again if he were to die in the fight. It's all quite dramatic to be honest.

Watch the video here:

Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday which received good responses from the fans. The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about having children. She asks if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "you won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest".

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

Animal also stars Bobby Deol as the villain and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

