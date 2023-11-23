Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol bring a violent, dark saga of revenge

Animal trailer: Your first actual look the gruesome rivalry between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's equally raw and dark characters is finally here. And from the looks of the trailer, which was unveiled by the cast and makers on Thursday, Animal's going to be a thrilling ride. The trailer hops from intense to bloody in no time, with all your favourites present. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in lead roles in Animal. Also read: Check out Animal teaser

Watch Animal trailer

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the upcoming film.

Ranbir is seen in his bloodiest avatar yet – killing mercilessly with knife, axe, and machine gun. If the teaser only hinted at it, the trailer highlights what Ranbir's character has turned into as a result of a violent upbringing during his formative years. Dad Anil Kapoor is to blame.

About Animal

The film is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed due to pending post-production work.

Animal was officially announced by T-Series on January 1, 2021, with a video with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra as cast and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the director. A few days later, Tripti Dimri was also reported to star in the movie. In March 2022, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra, as she chose Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over Animal. Rashmika has been roped in to play Ranbir's wife Geetanjali.

Ranbir on his decision to accept Animal

In an interview with Variety, Ranbir was asked what made him accept Animal, and if he had watched director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, both of which have been criticised for glorifying misogyny.

Ranbir said, “Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention. As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

