Animal Twitter reviews: Ranbir Kapoor's 'blockbuster' leaves fans speechless; Rashmika Mandanna has 'outdone herself'

The Twitter reviews for Animal are in, and the general consensus seems to be this: the film cannot be missed. Fans can't keep calm as they celebrate the release of Ranbir Kapoor's eagerly awaited film. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial released in theatres worldwide on December 1 amid huge buzz on social media. Many, who watched the early shows of Animal, have been pouring their hearts out on X (formerly Twitter) about Animal, declaring 'it's not a blockbuster movie, it's a mega blockbuster movie'. Also read: Animal movie review live updates

Animal Twitter reviews are positive

Animal Twitter reviews: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film.

"Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one. Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, just incredible," wrote a person in their Animal review on X.

Another said, “Let it be carved in blood 'Ranbir Kapoor is the BEST Actor in the country. Animal -- the most TERRIFIC, OUTSTANDING, MIND-BLOWING AND INSANELY INTENSE FILM OF 2023.”

Reactions to Ranbir Kapoor's performance

The movie has received an ‘adults only’ certificate and has a runtime of 3 hours 21 minutes. But that was not stopping fans from lapping it up. A person wrote on X that Animal is the 'best film of 2023 till the interval'. Another said, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated a saga which has substance, violence, emotions and powerful drama. Film is 3.20 hours long, but doesn’t feel like one due immensely engaging screenplay that has high points and elevation moments throughout the run time."

Another said, 'What Sandeep promised years ago he has delivered it, Animal is raw, massy, bloody, entertaining, passionate, romantic, sensual and what not, its a mixture of everything which is needed for a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER FILM…"

Praising Ranbir, a person wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor gives new definition to alpha male characters. He outperformed himself in both intense and action scenes." Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife Geetanjali in Animal was also lauded for her performance. "She has clearly outdone herself. Never before seen performance," tweeted a person.

About the film

Directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features Ranbir and Rashmika alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. While Anil is Ranbir's father, Rashmika has been paired opposite the young actor. Bobby plays the antagonist in the movie. It released on December 1 in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

