Animal worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film mints 116 cr, sets record for non-holiday release

Animal worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is off to a massive start globally. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which released in theatres on December 1, has created history by delivering the biggest opener for a non-holiday release for a Hindi film. Animal has grossed ₹116 crore at the worldwide box office on day 1. (Also read: Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film creates history in North America, grosses over $2.5 million)

Animal worldwide box office figures

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

The makers of the film took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that Animal has minted ₹116 crore gross on its opening day. This also confirms the early estimates that predicted that Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama will open at a massive ₹100 crore worldwide. The makers had shared a poster of Animal with the text, 'The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi Cinema ever. Worldwide gross ₹116 cr.'

Animal has released alongside Meghna Gulzar's period drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal. Animal's bumper opening day haul at the worldwide box office places it right in between the highest opening day figures of two Shah Rukh Khan releases this year, with Jawan misting ₹125.05 crore and Pathaan at ₹106 crore.

About Animal

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Ranbir plays the role of vengeful and angry son of Anil Kapoor in the film. An excerpt from the review of Hindustan Times stated, “Ranbir is in top form, and becomes Sandeep Reddy Vanga Vanga's Animal in its truest sense. He is a fine blend of vulnerability and villainous traits. He instantly makes you fall for him, and even when he is getting shot or being punched in the face, you feel bad for him, and never wish for him to be dead.”

Meanwhile, it also called out the misogynistic tone in the film, saying: “The on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika is definitely sizzling, but soon, Sandeep gets in his element showing his hero turn into a chauvinist and misogynist with so much ease, and then putting the idea of a toxic marriage on a pedestal."

