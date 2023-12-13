Animal worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol film makes 757 crore

Animal worldwide box office collection: The latest Ranbir Kapoor blockbuster is on a wild run and has joined the list of the biggest hits this year. It is even expected to join the likes of the ₹1000 crore grossers like Pathaan and Jawan. The film has earned ₹757.73 crore worldwide gross in 12 days of its release. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor film Animal is consistent in 2nd week, earns ₹ 458.12 crore total in India

Ranbir Kapoor plays a violent man named Ranvijay Singh in Animal.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page confirmed the collection on Wednesday. A poster featuring Ranbir's Animal avatar was shared on X with the caption: “#Animal Record Breaking Reign Continues.”

Animal is ahead of Gadar 2 and Tiger 3

Animal has already beaten this year's other Hindi blockbusters like Tiger 3 and Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel film, Gadar 2, had collected ₹691 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action film Tiger 3, meanwhile, was at ₹465 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's film has also beaten his previous highest-grossing film, Sanju. The worldwide collection of the Rajkumar Hirani film stood at ₹586.65 crore.

At the domestic box office, Animal, is now aiming for the ₹500 crore mark. It currently stands at ₹458 crore. The collection for Hindi shows has crossed ₹400 crore in India.

More about Animal

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had earlier delivered a hit in Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Kabir Singh. Like that film, Animal, too, has been labelled as misogynistic. It has also been called out for its brutally violent scenes.

Animal has Anil Kapoor playing Ranbir's father in the film. Bobby Deol has a small but important role of the antagonist, named Abrar Haque. Rashmika Mandanna is cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor but he has some intimate scenes with Triptii Dimri as well. The film's ensemble cast also includes senior actors Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

