Animal box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor film is consistent in 2nd week, earns 458.12 crore total in India

Animal box office: The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role remains unstoppable at the ticket counters. Maintaining a rhythm in its second week, the film collected ₹13 crore on Tuesday as well, as indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com. The film had recorded a similar figure on its second Monday as well. Also read: Pankaj Tripathi on similarities between Kadak Singh and Animal: They talk about the same relationship, but differently Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor play father and son in Animal.

Animal collection

Animal now stands at ₹458.12 crore in India. As per the report, the film witnessed 19.86 percent Hindi occupancy and a similar response for Tamil shows as well. The occupancy for Telugu shows was at 20.95 percent.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The film had opened on December 1 at ₹63.8 crore. On its first Tuesday, it had earned ₹37.47 crore, which is almost three times of what it collected on its second Tuesday. Still, Animal is Ranbir Kapoor's highest grossing film now and is expected to cross ₹500 crore in India in a few days. At the worldwide box office, Animal is already past ₹700 crore.

Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. It revolves around Ranbir's character Ranvijay Singh, who is obsessively protective about his father, played by Anil Kapoor, and doesn't mind going to any extreme for him.

Animal is 3 hour-21-minute-long film and is available in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Accolades for Ranbir

Recently, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor had raved about Animal on Instagram. After finally watching the film on the big screen, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Rans! You incredibly crazy talented human. Are you for real! Acred it & how! I am speechless! Oof! What a movie! #animalfever #animal (multiple star emojis)."

Pushpa star Allu Arjun had also lauded Ranbir's performance on social media. He had tweeted, "#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep Respects to the highest level."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.