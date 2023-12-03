Animal worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, grosses more than 230 crore so far

Animal worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is setting the box office on fire. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in only two days. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Also read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 1

Animal worldwide box office collection

Animal worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "In two days, Animal has grossed a huge ₹230 crore plus at the WW (worldwide) box office (fire emoji)." In another tweet, Ramesha shared details of Animal's impressive box office collection in North America, where the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is approaching $5 million gross.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He tweeted, "Animal – $4.5 million (approximately ₹37.4 crore) and counting. Racing towards next big milestone of $5 million." Along with his tweet, Ramesh shared Ranbir's Animal poster that read, “Animal's North America gross, $4.5 million and counting...”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which released in theatres on December 1, has created history by delivering the biggest opener for a non-holiday release for a Hindi film.

Animal had grossed ₹116 crore at the worldwide box office on day 1. The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening day numbers on Saturday. As per a Sacnilk.com report, the film collected roughly ₹66 crore nett in India on Saturday, taking its two-day India total to ₹129.8 crore nett.

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's revenge drama released in theatres on December 1. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil Kapoor plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays his angry son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the Animal trailer was launched in Delhi with Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ranbir. Speaking at the press conference, Ranbir compared Animal with Karan Johar’s Khushi Kabhie Kabhi Gham. “This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhie Kabhi Gham,” Ranbir had said.

Earlier, Animal was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1. Animal is now clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON