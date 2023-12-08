Animal worldwide box office day 7: Ranbir Kapoor film makes 563 crore in first week, will soon beat Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal remains unstoppable at the ticket counters despite many calling out the film for toxic masculinity, violence and misogyny. The film has crossed the ₹550 crore mark at the worldwide gross box office. The first-week collection of the film stands at ₹563.3 crore. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is no new beast: Here are 5 other red flag characters celebrated by Hindi cinema

Animal collection

Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay Singh in Animal.

The official X page of Animal shared the update on Friday. A poster of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal look was shared with the caption: "Epic Triumph #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal."

An X user commented on the post, “End Of the Sunday Easily it will cross 650 to 670 crs.” Another wrote, “1000 crore loading.” One more tweet read: “King #RanbirKapoor ruling Bollywood like a boss. #Animal.”

At the domestic box office, the film stands at ₹338 crore after a week of its release. Animal will soon cross Ranbir's current highest grossing film Sanju, which stands at ₹586.85 crore. The film mostly has a clear run till the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki which will hit theatres on December 22.

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. The film has a lot of violence amid the setup of a gang war. The troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor's Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh is the main talking point of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is in the role of Ranvijay's wife and Bobby Deol plays the antagonist.

Ranbir on Animal, his role

Ranbir had earlier said that he has played the "most complex character" of his life in Animal. "I won't call it darkness but it is the most complex character I have played. Sandeep has given many colours to not just mine but every character. He gives all characters different emotions, complexities and that is very exciting to portray," he had said at the trailer launch.

He called it an adult-rated version of Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is,” he said.

