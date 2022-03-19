Anjana Singh: Transition from regional industry to Bollywood is tough

Lucknowite-actor Anjana Singh says it’s not easy to make a shift from regional industry to Bollywood but she is gradually making her move. Having done 70 Bhojpuri films, with all leading names, Singh is currently doing her first Hindi daily soap and recently featured in a Holi song where she tried her hand in rapping as well.

On her visit to hometown, Singh says, “Every artiste has a dream to grow and the regional industry gave me a lot of love and fame so I’m looking forward to the transition to Bollywood soon.”

The young actor very well knows that the shift will not to be an easy task. “It’s tough to break away from the Bhojpuri star tag, though as an artiste I strongly feel language and region should not be a barrier. Not many from the industry have been able to make the transition, mainly female actors, but I am confident that things will be positive for me and I can see it happening soon.”

Anjana Singh on her visit to hometown Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Talking further about the barriers and work satisfaction in regional industry, Singh says, “Many times we get comfortable getting good work, fame, name and money in the regional industry and get stuck. That is okay in a way but then work satisfaction is amiss. Then female actors don’t have much to do as it’s a male-driven industry.”

Singh is happy with the changes happening around her. “I’m doing a Hindi daily Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer from the last six months where I am playing a negative lead and am paired opposite Anurag Sharma. Currently, my show is keeping me busy and whenever I get time do some short-term projects I do them too. Like, recently, I did a Holi song Mera Romantic Colour sung by Khushboo Jain where I have also tried rapping besides featuring in it. We got over 2 million hits in less than a week.”

Singh feels changes are happening in regional industry as well. “Now, we are moving out of that rickshawala, gamchawala and daroga hero zone. Like, I have recently shot a woman-oriented film Bichiya which is totally based on me so slowly changes are happening.”

Adding more about her journey Singh tells, “I was always fond of extracurricular activities so I participated in every given opportunity. I won Miss Bahraich, when my father was posted there followed by Miss UP runners-up and an all-India pageant too. I got my acting break with the project Ek Aur Faulad opposite superstar Ravi Kishan since then it has been nine years of constant working.”