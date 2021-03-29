Ankita Lokhande attacks Vicky Jain with water guns, seeks his blessings and dances in at-home Holi party, watch

Ankita Lokhande did not let the ban on Holi parties in Mumbai impact her spirit. The television-turned-Bollywood actor revealed she had one helluva Holi party at home with her family and boyfriend Vicky Jain. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor revealed Vicky attacked her with water guns before she found a water gun herself, and charged towards him.

Vicky wasn't sharing the same spirit as Ankita at first, for he tried to run away from the attack and locked himself in a room. He eventually gave in and joined the fun. Ankita dramatically smeared him with colours before bending down and touching his feet.

Ankita's family soon changed into white outfits and smeared each other with colours. Ankita did not spare Vicky as she smeared him with different colours. Vicky also applied a few colours to her face. She was then seen bowing down and touching his feet again.





Apart from playing with colours and water guns, Ankita also grooved to Holi songs with her family. She let her hair down to songs like Soni Soni, from Mohabbatein, Let's Play Holi, from Waqt - The Race Against Time, and Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain, from Sholay.

The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi star recently opened up about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor came under scrutiny for not immediately paying tribute to him on social media. Clearing her stand, Ankita said she still cannot write the word "RIP" beside Sushant's name.

"People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any picture of Sushant with ‘RIP’. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can’t say, ‘rest in peace, Sushant’,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

She also claimed that during her relationship with Sushant, she gave up several big films including Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani. She added that she has no regrets. The actor also said she had suicidal thoughts after their split.

