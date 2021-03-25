Ankita Lokhande feels she can sometimes talk to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Dekho log tumse kitna pyaar karte the’

Ankita Lokhande, who was in a six-year relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput till 2016, opened up about his death and how it affected her. She said that for the first few days, she could not come to terms with the tragedy. However, she was subject to judgment from people online for not immediately dedicating a social media post to him.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in June last year. While Ankita visited his father and sisters to offer condolences, she gave the funeral a miss, as she said that she could not see him like that.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said that she does not have the ‘guts’ to use ‘RIP’ along with a picture of Sushant. “People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any picture of Sushant with ‘RIP’. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can’t say, ‘rest in peace, Sushant’,” she said.

Ankita said that she, her parents and Sushant’s family went through a lot after his death. “This thing will always be with me, Sushant ka jaana (his death). Now I have come to that point where I am normal. But we all have gone through so much -- his family, me and my parents. I think the whole world was crying for him. Yesterday, there was this lady who came up to me and she was just crying. And sometimes I just feel like I can talk to him. So I was telling him, ‘tumhare liye dekho log kitna…tumse kitna pyaar karte the (see how much everyone loved you)’,” she said.

Sushant’s death is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively. The case was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, with the Bihar Police carrying out a parallel investigation, on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father, KK Singh.