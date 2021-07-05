Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky Jain wraps his arms around her in pictures from Sunday night party. See here

Ankita Lokhande partied on Sunday night with her boyfriend Vicky Jain and their friends, including Sana Makbul, who recently returned from Cape Town after wrapping up the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita Lokhande posted a bunch of photos with Vicky Jain and their friends. Sana Makbul and Natasha Sharma Redij also featured in them. “At some part of life or the other we all become memories for others. So make sure you be a good one #aboutlastnight,” the caption read.

In some of the images, Vicky was seen posing with his arms wrapped around Ankita. She opted for a short black dress, while he wore a light grey jumper with matching joggers and a cap.

Ankita also took to Instagram Stories to share videos from the party, in which she could be seen having a gala time with Vicky and others. They appeared to be celebrating the birthday of his sister Varsha Jain.

Ankita Lokhande partied with her friends on Sunday night.

Ankita Lokhande shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on Instagram Stories.

Recently, Ankita was in the news for talking to the paparazzi about Pavitra Rishta 2, a sequel to her hit show, in which she was opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. When the photographer told Ankita that he would miss Sushant, she smiled and said, “Chotu bade ho jao (Chotu, grow up).”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra reveals why she slammed Salman Khan for digs at Priyanka Chopra but was silent on him helping her

Last month, Ankita also took to Instagram to shut down rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 15. She said that she has been receiving hate messages on the basis of the ‘baseless’ reports.

“It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something that I'm not even a part of,” she said in a statement.