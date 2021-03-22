Ankita Lokhande says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was trying to build a man’

Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput till 2016, said that she ‘gave up on many things’ for him. She revealed that she was offered a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year but she prioritised her relationship over her career. She also did not take up roles in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

In 2019, Ankita finally made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, headlined by Kangana Ranaut. She also starred in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said, “I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, ‘Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).’ Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, ‘Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho’ (A girl always wants the best for her partner).”

Ankita said that she has ‘no problem’ with giving up the opportunity. “Till today, I have no regrets. I was trying to build a man and I did that. I was trying to be a very strong support for Sushant, and I did it. But then I realised, ‘No, yaar. Main bhi toh kuch hoon (I have my own identity too).’ After my break-up, I understood my value. It is very important to understand your worth,” she said.

The interviewer pointed out that Ankita also refused Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. “I remember Sanjay sir called me and said, ‘Kar le Bajirao varna yaad rakh, pachtayegi tu (Do Bajirao Mastani or you will regret it later).’ He was literally praising me and Sanjay sir saying that is a very big thing. Then I was like, ‘Nahi sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai (No, sir. I want to get married).’ I still remember that and he did not have anything to say,” she revealed. She added that now, she understands the importance of striking a balance between her personal life and work.

Sushant and Ankita fell in love while shooting for their popular show, Pavitra Rishta, and were in a relationship for six years. She has said that their break-up in 2016 was because ‘he chose his career’.

In June last year, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case, with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively.