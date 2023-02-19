Annu Kapoor breaks silence on his heart attack

Annu Kapoor is back to work following a health scare: he tells us what exactly it was. “It was a heart attack. I am getting better, and now on the road to recovery. Things are looking better,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was recently in the Capital to attend the launch of his upcoming book’s cover at a literature festival. Why did he get back to work so soon, what is the thing which keeps him going despite the health condition?

“A sense of responsibility. Yes health is equally important, but also because we are one of those who have struggled and gotten ahead in life. Therefore work also is an essential part and reason for me to be back. For example, I have a weekly column I write for a newspaper, I know that is my responsibility. Similarly goes for my other commitments. If every person in this country has that sense of responsibility, then no other country will be better than ours,” quips the 66-year-old, who will also star in the biopic of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya next. When we ask how difficult is it to portray someone from history, he quips, “Meri liye kabhi koi cheez asaan rahi nahi. Jab main Antakshri host karta tha, voh bhi asaan nahi tha.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was admitted to a Delhi hospital on January 27, following complaint of chest pain. Kapoor is also completing the shoot of Dream Girl 2, Nonstop Dhamaal, among other projects. “I am happy and grateful for the support from my fans and the industry. Main bauhaut abhaari hoon, I sincerely pay my gratitude to all the people who prayed, and didn’t pray for me,” he adds.