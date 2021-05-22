Annu Kapoor compares celebrities’ vacation photos to ‘eating lavish meal in front of the starving’

Many celebrities recently came under fire for sharing vacation pictures of themselves as India battles a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor said that while he has no objection if they go on a holiday, he is opposed to them flaunting it on social media.

Last month, Annu tweeted, “I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you attract the curse of the downtrodden by making them jealous)?”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Annu said that he is not in any way stopping those who have the means to go on a holiday from going on one. However, displaying it to the world is in bad taste, he added.

“Aap bilkul bhukhe ke saamne 56 bhog ki thaali leke kha rahe ho yaar! Maalum hai aap afford kar sakte ho, maalum hai aap paisewale ho, maalum hai khubsoorat badan hai aapka. Aur iske alawa aur kya numaish kar sakte ho? Achcha nahi lagta. Ek German term hai - ‘kitsch’ (It is like eating a lavish meal in front of people who are starving. We know you are rich and can afford it, we know you have a beautiful body. What else can you be showing? It doesn’t look good. There is a German term called ‘kitsch’). It means art in bad taste,” he said, adding that celebrities should be ‘sensitive’ and show some ‘empathy’.

Also see: Anita Hassanandani slaps husband Rohit Reddy in new prank video, he says ‘wait for payback’. Watch

While calling out celebrities, Annu also pointed fingers at those who looked at their vacation photos. “Taali dono haath se bajti hai (You cannot clap with one hand),” he said.

Recently, author Shobhaa De and actor Shruti Haasan also slammed celebrities for sharing holiday pictures on social media amid an unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.