Annu Kapoor doesn’t see humour in his viral condom ad: ‘Sex ek vardaan hai’

Actor Annu Kapoor knows his latest commercial for sexual wellness brand Durex has left netizens in splits but he doesn’t see any humour in it. The actor in an interview with News18, says he wanted to use the commercial to urge youngsters to use condoms as a grandparent. Also read: Annu Kapoor's condom ad cracks up the internet: ‘Waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye’ Annu Kapoor is seen in a new ad for a condom brand.

Annu hits back

Talking about the ad, he said, “I’ve heard about how the internet has been reacting. Incidentally, I don’t watch news channels or read newspapers. So, I came to know of them through my office people. Audiences have taken it in a positive manner with a pinch of wit and humour. But they aren’t mocking it. This is exactly what the product wanted to achieve and they’ve achieved it,” he said.

The actor shared that he doesn’t believe in giving lectures to the youth and wants to share his experiences of life with them in a very rational way.

The Durex ad got him interested as he felt that it was all about a grandparent guiding his grandchildren on taking proper measures for safe sex. He added, “This old man is telling youngsters to take precautions and be careful. Some of them may be of the age of my grandchildren. I’m giving them the right direction and lesson as a grandparent in a very entertaining way. I feel fortunate and blessed that they still love and respect me. I’m going to be 70, what else do I want at this age? I truly urge them to take protection during sex".

According to the actor, sex is one of the most sacred and important physical aspects of human life. He stressed that it should not be treated as a topic of stand-up comedy as it is “parmatma ke diye gaye anupam vardaano mein se sex ek vardaan hai”.

About the condom ad

In the Durex India ad, Annu is raising awareness about the role condoms play in people's lives, calling them a ‘true friend’.

In the video, Annu is seen saying, “Ek sachha dost wahi hai jo har paristhiti me aapke saath khada rehta hai. Wo aapki zindagi me aise fit ho jaata hai jaise wo aapke shareer ka hi ek hissa ho. Uske saath hone se hi khushiya kai guna badh jaati hain. Har pal wo aapka kavach banke aapki suraksha karta hai. Durex Close Fit condom, aapka sachcha dost (A true friend is one who stands by your side in every situation. He fits in your life as if he is a part of your body. His company increases your happiness manifolds. He protects you always like an armour. Durex Close Fit condom, your true friend).”

Ad cracks up the internet

Social media users found the advertisement amusing and took to the comment section to share their views.

A user commented, “Ekdum se waqt Badal diye, jazbaat badal diye (You just changed the vibe altogether, adding warning emojis).” Another user wrote, “Rajshree pan masala is crying in the corner.” A user also commented, “So glad it didn't end with ‘swaad mei hi soch hai (the mindset is in the taste itself).’”Another user jokingly wrote, “Collaboration (skeleton face emoji) Explanation (skeleton face emoji).” A user slo pointed out, “Mujhe laga ki Cancer awareness ka ad hai…Tareeka kuch jyada hi kezual nhi tha (I thought it was a cancer awareness ad. Wasn't the style a bit casual?”

Apart from the ad, Annu was also seen in The Signature. The movie also featured Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni and others in pivotal characters. The film is available for streaming on ZEE5.