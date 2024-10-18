Annu Kapoor's condom ad cracks up the internet: ‘Waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye’

Annu Kapoor is known for his unique anchoring and oratory skills apar from playing versatile characters in films and shows. The veteran actor recently featured in a an ad for Durex India. Annu can be seen raising awareness about the role condoms play in people's lives like a ‘true friend.’ The unexpected commercial received some hilarious reactions on internet. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut on Annu Kapoor's comment about her getting slapped by CISF constable: We tend to hate successful woman…) Social media users reacted to Annu Kapoor's new ad endorsing a condom brand.

Annu Kapoor surprises in new ad about ‘true friendship’

In the video Annu can be seen saying, “Ek sachha dost wahi hai jo har paristhiti me aapke saath khada rehta hai. Wo aapki zindagi me aise fit ho jaata hai jaise wo aapke shareer ka hi ek hissa ho. Uske saath hone se hi khushiya kai guna badh jaati hain. Har pal wo aapka kavach banke aapki suraksha karta hai. Durex Close Fit condom, aapka sachcha dost (A true friend is one who stands by your side in every situation. He fits in your life as if he is a part of your body. His company increases your happiness manifolds. He protects you always like an armour. Durex Close Fit condom, your true friend).”

While sharing the video on its Instagram handle, Durex India captioned the post as, “Nolan : 0, Annu Kapoor : 1…Collaboration.”

Internet reacts to Annu Kapoor's condom ad

A user commented, “Ekdum se waqt Badal diye, jazbaat badal diye (You just changed the time and emotions altogether, adding warning emojis).” Another user wrote, “Rajshree pan masala is crying in the corner.” A suer also commented, “So glad it didn't end with ‘swaad mei hi soch hai (the mindset is in the taste itself).’”Another user jokingly wrote, “Collaboration (skeleton face emoji) Explanation (skeleton face emoji).” A user slo pointed out, “Mujhe laga ki Cancer awareness ka ad hai…Tareeka kuch jyada hi kezual nhi tha (I thought it was a cancer awareness ad. Wasn't the style a bit casual?”

Annu Kapoor was last seen in The Signature. The movie featured Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni and others in pivotal characters. The film is available for streaming on ZEE5.