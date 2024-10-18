Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Annu Kapoor's condom ad cracks up the internet: ‘Waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 18, 2024 09:31 PM IST

Annu Kapoor's new ad received hilarious reactions from social media users. The veteran actor was recently seen in Anupam Kher starrer The Signature.

Annu Kapoor is known for his unique anchoring and oratory skills apar from playing versatile characters in films and shows. The veteran actor recently featured in a an ad for Durex India. Annu can be seen raising awareness about the role condoms play in people's lives like a ‘true friend.’ The unexpected commercial received some hilarious reactions on internet. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut on Annu Kapoor's comment about her getting slapped by CISF constable: We tend to hate successful woman…)

Social media users reacted to Annu Kapoor's new ad endorsing a condom brand.
Social media users reacted to Annu Kapoor's new ad endorsing a condom brand.

Annu Kapoor surprises in new ad about ‘true friendship’

In the video Annu can be seen saying, “Ek sachha dost wahi hai jo har paristhiti me aapke saath khada rehta hai. Wo aapki zindagi me aise fit ho jaata hai jaise wo aapke shareer ka hi ek hissa ho. Uske saath hone se hi khushiya kai guna badh jaati hain. Har pal wo aapka kavach banke aapki suraksha karta hai. Durex Close Fit condom, aapka sachcha dost (A true friend is one who stands by your side in every situation. He fits in your life as if he is a part of your body. His company increases your happiness manifolds. He protects you always like an armour. Durex Close Fit condom, your true friend).”

While sharing the video on its Instagram handle, Durex India captioned the post as, “Nolan : 0, Annu Kapoor : 1…Collaboration.”

Internet reacts to Annu Kapoor's condom ad

A user commented, “Ekdum se waqt Badal diye, jazbaat badal diye (You just changed the time and emotions altogether, adding warning emojis).” Another user wrote, “Rajshree pan masala is crying in the corner.” A suer also commented, “So glad it didn't end with ‘swaad mei hi soch hai (the mindset is in the taste itself).’”Another user jokingly wrote, “Collaboration (skeleton face emoji) Explanation (skeleton face emoji).” A user slo pointed out, “Mujhe laga ki Cancer awareness ka ad hai…Tareeka kuch jyada hi kezual nhi tha (I thought it was a cancer awareness ad. Wasn't the style a bit casual?”

Annu Kapoor was last seen in The Signature. The movie featured Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni and others in pivotal characters. The film is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On