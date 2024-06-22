Kangana Ranaut on Annu Kapoor's comment about her getting slapped by CISF constable: We tend to hate successful woman…
A CISF constable slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, when the actor and BJP leader was on her way to Delhi earlier this month.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Annu Kapoor's recent remark on her slap incident. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday night, Kangana posted a clip of Annu from a press conference as he spoke about her. (Also Read | Annu Kapoor on Kangana Ranaut getting slapped: ‘Who is she? Is she beautiful?’)
How Kangana reacted to Annu's remark
Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?" Kangana was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport after she won from the Mandi constituency.
Annu talked about Kangana
Annu, who is busy with promotional activity for his film Hamare Baarah, was attending a press conference when he was asked about Kangana. When the actor was questioned about the incident, he said, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya? (Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?)”
When a media person shared that Kangana is now a newly elected MP from Mandi, Annu Kapoor said, “Oho woh bhi ho gayi! Abhi toh bahut shaktishaali ho gayi hain (Oh, she has become that too. She is powerful now).”
What Annu said about Kangana's slap incident
He added, "Ek sundar hai toh hume waese hi unse jalan horahi hai kyuki hum toh bohut bhadde...aadmi hai. Uske baad powerful hai. Aap bolrahe hai kisi officer nein unhe thappad maar diya? Toh unko puri kaarwahi karni chahiye definitely (I was already jealous that she was pretty because I am not. She is powerful too.You are telling me that some officer slapped her? Then she should definitely take legal action)."
Kangana slapped by CISF constable
After Kangana won the Lok Sabha election in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, under the ticket of the Bharatiya Janata Party, she was on her way to New Delhi earlier this month. She alleged that as she was crossing the security arrangements at the Chandigarh International Airport, a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur slapped her on her face. Kangana claimed that the reason was her recent remarks on Khalistan. An FIR was filed against Kulwinder.
