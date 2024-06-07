Kangana Ranaut has a theory about why the CISF officer slapped her: ‘This was her way of…’

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has released a fresh statement on Thursday evening's slapping incident at the Chandigarh airport. During the security check, a female CISF officer slapped Kangana, for her comments about the farmers' protests a couple years ago. Kangana released a video after the incident, assuring her followers that she was alright and unharmed. Now, the actor has shared another post on Instagram Stories about the incident. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slapped: Devoleena Bhattacharjee strongly condemns act, calls it ‘nothing less than a security threat’) Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport.(PTI)

Kangana's new response

Reposting a tweet that suggested that the CISF officer's act might be politically motivated, Kangana wrote, “This makes most sense to me. She strategically waited for me to cross her and in signature Khalistani style, quitely came from behind and hit my face without saying a word. When I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak to the phone cameras focused on her (as can be seen in her videos), hogging sudden public attention. Farmers Laws have been repealed and they don't concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining Khalistani bandwagon which is getting major political seats in Punjab.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), scheduled for tomorrow.

What's the update on the incident?

Taking cognizance of the incident Chandigarh Superintendent of Police (Detective) KS Sandhu arrived at Chandigarh airport and held a meeting with a CISF officer regarding the Kangana Ranaut incident.

"CISF Commandant has called me, I am going to the airport for investigation. I will Commandant CISF and let you know," KS Sandhu said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that action will be taken against the accused.

"An investigation is underway and action will be taken against the accused. It is sad that a person involved in the security is involved in this. Whatever happened was wrong," Haryana CM said.

After the incident, Ranaut took to her social media account and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" can be ended in Punjab.

"I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on 'X'.

"When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.

The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.