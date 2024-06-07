Kulwinder Kaur: 7 things to know about CISF constable who ‘slapped’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport

Kulwinder Kaur, a woman CISF constable posted at the Chandigarh Airport, allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut – a Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi – on Thursday. Kulwinder Kaur, who appeared to be upset with Kangana Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests, has been suspended, and an FIR was lodged against her. Kulwinder Kaur, a woman CISF constable posted at the Chandigarh Airport, who allegedly slapped actor Kangana Ranaut. (@SaffronSunanda)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides airport security, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

In a video statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" posted on X (formally Twitter) after Kangana Ranaut landed in New Delhi, the "Queen" actor said she was safe and fine.

Who is CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur?

Kulwinder Kaur joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with the aviation security group of the force at the Chandigarh airport since 2021. The 35-year-old Kulwinder Kaur is from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab. She has been posted at Chandigarh Airport for the last two years. Her husband is also a personnel with the CISF. Her brother, Sher Singh, is a farmer leader and the organisation secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Kulwinder Kaur has two children. She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment against her in the force till now, officials said, adding her husband, too, is posted at the same airport.

What happened with Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport?

Recapping in detail what had happened, Kangana Ranaut said she had been getting a lot of calls from the media and her well-wishers. The constable, she said, came towards her from the side. “She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it, and she said she supports the farmer protests.”

"I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?," Kangana Ranaut said in the video statement.

What did constable Kulwinder Kaur say?

A video doing the rounds of social media showed an agitated Kulwinder Kaur talking to people presumably after the incident.

"Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," Kulwinder Kaur purportedly heard saying in the video.

(With inputs from PTI)