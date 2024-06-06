‘My mother was sitting there’: Woman CISF personnel who hit Kangana Ranaut

After actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped at the Chandigarh airport by a woman personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a viral video of the attacker has surfaced on social media.



Defending her act, the woman CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur was heard saying why did she take such a step.



“She gave a statement that the farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement,” Kaur was heard saying.



Kangana Ranaut had stoked a massive row after allegedly misidentifying a woman at the farmers' protest as Shaheen Bagh Dadi, an elderly woman protester at Delhi's demonstration site against the Citizenship Amendment Act and had indicated that such protesters could be hired. The CISF personnel who allegedly hit Kangana Ranaut has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur

The woman CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut hails from Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district of Punjab, and is a sister of farmer leader Sher Singh Malhiwal.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her.



Later, the actor in a video statement alleged that the CISF personnel hit her on her face and abused her. “I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me,” Ranaut said in a video message.



“When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest. I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab,” she added.



Ranaut recently won the Lok Sabha election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh by a margin of over 74,000 votes.