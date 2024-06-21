Annu Kapoor on Kangana Ranaut getting slapped: ‘Who is she? Is she beautiful?’

The actor, who is busy with promotional activity of his upcoming film, Hamare Baarah, spoke about the incident during a press conference.

Annu reacts

When the actor was questioned about the incident, he said, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya? (Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?)”

At that point, a media person pointed out that the actor is now a newly elected MP from Mandi, to which Annu said, “Oho woh bhi ho gayi! Abhi toh bahut shaktishaali ho gayi hain. (Oh, she has become that too. She is powerful now).”

Being prodded further, the actor shared that Kangana should take legal action against the personnel who slapped her, as he would have done the same if he was in her position.

The incident at Chandigarh airport

Days after she won the Lok Sabha election in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh under the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana was on her way to New Delhi for a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance that BJP is a part of. She alleged that as she was crossing the security arrangements at the Chandigarh International Airport, a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur smacked her on her face. Kangana claimed that the reason was her recent remarks on Khalistan. An FIR was filed against Kulwinder consequently.

After the incident, a host of Bollywood celebrities who've had long feuds with Kangana, including her alleged ex Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, and Soni Razdan among others liked the post. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also wrote on X that while she has no love lost for Kangana, she'd condemn the celebration of violence inflicted on her.