 Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut getting slapped: ‘People in this country are actually dying’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut getting slapped: ‘People in this country are actually dying’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jun 15, 2024 08:25 PM IST

Actor Swara Bhasker has also slammed her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut for using social media to justify violence.

Actor Swara Bhasker feels actor-politician Kangana Ranaut getting slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport was wrong, but it is time to look at the bigger issues of the country. (Also read: Swara Bhasker reveals 'big difference' between Kangana Ranaut and herself: 'Every time she raised her voice only to...')

Swara has worked with Kangana in films such as Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
Swara has worked with Kangana in films such as Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Swara said Kangana has herself justified violence many times through social media.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Swara reacts

Opening up about the incident, Swara said, “Anybody who is a reasonable person will say that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong… There is nobody who will justify the violence or an act of assault which Kangana suffered. So yes, what happened with her was wrong and shouldn’t have happened. It is not right to assault anyone”.

She goes on, “Kangana just got slapped–and even that should not have happened–but at least she is alive, and has her security around. In this country, people have lost their lives, they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by a security personnel, in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao. (Anyone who justifies these acts should not feel offended in Kangana's case)”

Swara has worked with Kangana in films such as Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

She has also called out her former co-star for using social media to justify violence. She picked up the reference of her old tweet defending Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, to explain her point.

The actor feels the problem with the Kangana case is that she “herself has used her platform to justify violence.” Swara brought up tweets by Kangana where she was banned from Twitter once for a post and when she “justified” Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. She asserted that what happened to her was not right, and the one who did faced repercussions of her actions. Now, it is time to look at bigger issues in the country.

The incident at Chandigarh airport

Days after she won the Lok Sabha election in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh under the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana was on her way to New Delhi for a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance that BJP is a part of. She alleged that as she was crossing the security arrangements at the Chandigarh International Airport, a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur smacked her on her face. Kangana claimed that the reason was her recent remarks on Khalistan. An FIR was filed against Kulwinder consequently.

After the incident, a host of Bollywood celebrities who've had long feuds with Kangana, including her alleged ex Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, and Soni Razdan among others liked the post. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also wrote on X that while she has no love lost for Kangana, she'd condemn the celebration of violence inflicted on her.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut getting slapped: ‘People in this country are actually dying’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On