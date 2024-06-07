Kangana Ranaut ‘slapped’ | CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur's brother reacts: ‘My sister must be…’

Sher Singh Mahival, a farmers' leader and the brother of a woman CISF constable who allegedly slapped and abused actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, has backed his sister while reacting to the incident. Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut, farmers' leader Sher Singh Mahival, CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur.

Constable Kulwinder Kaur, who appeared to be upset with Kangana Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests, was suspended and an FIR lodged against her. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides airport security, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Reacting to the ugly fracas, two days after Kangana Ranaut was won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Sher Singh Mahival said, “I learned through the media that something happened at the Chandigarh airport. I now understand that this incident occurred during the checking of Kangana's mobile and purse. Kangana had said during the farmers' protest that women were there for ₹100.”

“After the argument, my sister must have become emotionally angry, which led to this incident. Both soldiers and farmers are important and are fulfilling their duties in every way. We fully support her in this matter,” constable Kulwinder Kaur's bother can be heard saying in a video surfaced on social media.

According to media reports, Sher Singh Mahival is a farmer leader. He also holds the position of organisation secretary in the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Kapurthala.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Bains, a Zirakpur (Mohali)-based businessman, has announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for the woman constable for slapping the Bollywood actor. Sharing a video, the businessman also saluted Kulwinder Kaur for protecting Punjabi people and Punjabi culture.

Kangana Ranaut slapped: What happened at Chandigarh airport?

Recapping in detail what had happened, Kangana Ranaut said she had been getting a lot of calls from the media and her well-wishers. The constable, she said, came towards her from the side. “She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it, and she said she supports the farmer protests.”

"I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?," Kangana Ranaut said in the video statement.

What did constable Kulwinder Kaur say?

A video doing the rounds of social media showed an agitated Kulwinder Kaur talking to people presumably after the incident.

"Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," Kulwinder Kaur purportedly heard saying in the video.

(With inputs from PTI)