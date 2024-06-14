Shabana Azmi reacts to supporting Kangana Ranaut in airport slap incident: 'Personal ideology should never...'
Shabana Azmi was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Ghoomer. She recently joined the celebrities in condemning Kangana Ranaut slap incident.
Shabana Azmi is known for her frank and unabashed statements on cinema, society and politics. The veteran actor had recently condemned the Chandigarh airport incident where a lady CISF constable slapped actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut. Shabana, in a recent interview with Times Now has said that she strongly feels for the issue despite her ideological differences with Kangana. (Also read: Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman, son Adhyayan react to Kangana Ranaut slap incident: ‘Mujhe bara afsos hua’)
Shabana Azmi on backing Kangana Ranaut slap row
On being quizzed about supporting the Mandi Lok Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) in the slap row, the former Rajya Sabha MP opined, “I feel very strongly about this issue. One's personal ideology should never come in the way of fighting for what is right. I was the only one who stood up in Parliament and said Mee Nathuram Godse should not be banned. It had every right to be staged as it had been passed by the Censor Board, the only authority that has the right to ban. The true test of a principle is how it is practised even when you strongly disagree with the content.”
Earlier, while condemning the incident where Kangana was slapped by the CISF personnel over the former's remarks on farmer's protest, tweeted, "I have no love lost for #Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating "the slap". If security personnel start taking law into their hands none of us can be safe."
Shabana Azmi's acting career
Shabana made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's Ankur (1974). She won the National Film Award for Best Female Actor for the movie. The veteran is known for her roles in films like Nishant (1975), Sparsh (1980), Arth (1981), Masoom (1983) and Fire (1996).She was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's Ghoomer (2023).
Shabana is also the recipient of India's two highest civilian honours, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
