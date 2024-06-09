Kangana Ranaut brings her movie star glow back in a stunning saree look for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Look of the day

The actor, who won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look. Taking to Instagram Stories, she is flaunted her look after getting ready, writing, “Oath Day look”.

In the video, she exudes elegance and charm in a white saree paired with a subtle bling of jewels. She completed the look with a pearl and emerald necklace and earrings. For the outing, she opted to tie her hair up.

“Happy to get my movie star glow back,” she wrote in another video, in which she gave a close up of her minimalistic makeup.

Meanwhile, before attending Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday, she had a candid moment with actor Anupam Kher.

Anupam took to Instagram and X to capture the fun moment with Kangana. He posted a compilation of several pictures in which both the actors are seen beaming with joy as they pose for the camera. Sharing the moment, he wrote, “QUEEN !! Before the Oath Ceremony!” Kangana responded to his post on X, writing, “with King sir”, along with a fire emoji.

BJP candidate Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh. At that time, she expressed her gratitude towards the win in Mandi, and said that her “motherland” had called her back.

More about the ceremony

On Sunday, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. It comes after the NDA scored a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The event is being held at Rashtrapathi Bhavan’s Forecourt in Delhi. It is believed that over 8000 guests from various fields have come to attend the ceremony. Following the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet for the dignitaries at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.