Who is the richest Lok Sabha MP to be part of Modi 3.0 cabinet?

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani won the Lok Sabha election 2024 from the Guntur constituency in Andhra Pradesh, and is likely to be a part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet. Pemmasani is also the richest candidate to win the Lok Sabha election 2024 and be a part of Narendra Modi's cabinet. TDP leader Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (drpemmasani.com)

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is a leader of Chandrababu Naidu's party TDP, which is a key member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Being the richest MP in the Lok Sabha, Pemmasani has declared assets worth ₹5,705 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms.

In the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP leader defeated his rival candidate Kilari Venkata Rosaiah from the YSRCP by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes.

Pammasani will be sworn in as the minister of state in the Union council of ministers, according to TDP leader Jayadev Galla.

Galla posted on X, “Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact.”

Who is Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani?

TDP leader Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a debutant in the Lok Sabha election 2024, and won from the Guntur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. Pemmasani is a doctor by profession and has family assets worth over ₹5,705 crore, making him the richest MP in the Lok Sabha.

His family has been backing TDP for decades, much before his entry into politics. Pemmasani hails from the Burripalem village of Tenali. He is also the founder of UWorld, a prominent global platform for online learning tools designed for high-stakes exams.

After winning the from the Guntur Lok Sabha seat, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has replaced two-time MP Jay Galla from the constituency, who quit politics in January 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday will administer the oath to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his council of ministers on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm.