TDP’s first-time MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to take oath as cabinet minister

New Delhi: Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the first-time MP from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will take oath as a cabinet minister in Modi 3.0. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Twitter Photo)

Pemmasani fought the Lok Sabha election from the Guntur constituency against Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, winning by a margin of over 3.4 lakhs votes.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Pemmasani, a debutant in this election, is a doctor by profession and one of the richest candidates in this election, having family assets worth Rs.5,705 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms.

He hails from the Burripalem village of Tenali. His family has been supporters of the TDP for decades. He is also the founder of UWorld, a prominent global platform for online learning tools designed for high-stakes exams.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7:15pm on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Forecourt.