Ghoomer box office collection day 5: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's film collects around 30 lakh

Ghoomer box office collection: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's film by R Balki is receiving rave reviews from critics as well as the audience and several famous cricketers but that doesn't seem to translate in box office numbers. The film collected an approximate of ₹30 lakhs on Tuesday, as indicated by Sacnilk.com. This takes its total five-day collection to around ₹4.09 crore. Also read: Saiyami Kher lives childhood dream with Sachin Tendulkar: ' God of Cricket asked me to show how I bowled the Ghoomer' Saiyami Kher in a still from Ghoomer.

Ghoomer had released on Friday amid positive reviews with an opening collection of ₹85 lakhs. Amid positive word of mouth, it went on to collect ₹1.1 crore on Saturday and ₹1.5 crore on Sunday. However, it fell to around 34 lakhs on Monday and then 30 lakhs on Tuesday.

More about Ghoomer

Directed by R Balki of Paa and Ki & Kaa fame, Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and Ivanka Das in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi (Angad Bedi's father) also have cameos in the film. Saiyami Kher plays a batting champion named Anina who loses her one hand before making her international debut. Abhishek plays her coach as she tries to bounce back as a paraplegic bowler amid self-doubt, pain, expectations and lots of struggle. Shabana is in the role of her grandmother while Angad plays her boyfriend. Ivanka is in the role of Abhishek's adopted sister.

Saiyami Kher's note of gratitude post Ghoomer release

In a touching note about Ghoomer, Saiyami had written about how she was always into sports but as an actor, she was told to unlearn all of it in order to excel in acting. Crediting several people for the praise she has been getting for her performance in the film, she wrote in an Instagram post, “Balki gave me that. This film has my blood, sweat, tears, and heart. Anina is me, I am Anina. The palindrome extends beyond just a play on the name."

She further wrote, “To @anuragkashyap10 who filled my head with logic and brought back my confidence. To Balki, who filled my life up with magic by giving me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To AB who taught me kindness. To Shabana Maushi who showed me the importance of family. And to Angad, my first friend in the industry; thank you. To spending a year with one hand tied up. And to realizing that we’re stronger than what we think we think we are. To believing in oneself. To Ghoomer."

