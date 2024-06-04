Swara Bhaskar angry as news outlet says she's losing work due to extra weight: ‘I gave birth a few months ago’

Actor Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed in January last year, and they welcomed a baby girl named Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories to call out an article by a 'leading' newspaper, which body shamed her and claimed she was not getting work in films because of her weight. Also read: Swara Bhasker wonders how she would protect her kid if she were born in Gaza Swara Bhasker shared a series of new photos on Instagram recently.

Swara Bhaskar slams news report on her weight

Sharing a screenshot of the article's tweet, Swara Bhasker wrote, "For those who cannot read the Devanagari script, this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it is newsworthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago, put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses..." The original tweet read, “Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam (Due to her weight gain, Swara is not getting work)!”

On motherhood

In October 2023, Swara Bhasker talked to HT City about becoming a mother to her first child, Raabiyaa, soon after her marriage. "2023 has been an absolute whirlwind, in the happiest way possible. My year-end summary will be that it was very hectic. I got married and had a baby within 10 months. If you had spoken to me in October last year, I would never have known that I will be married to Fahad three months later. Bhagwaan deta hai toh chhappad faad ke deta hai (When God blesses you, he blesses you abundantly)."

Speaking about her daughter's upbringing, the actor said, "All children are a reflection of what their parents are; they grow up with the values their parents give. Raabiyaa will have the best of both the worlds. She will have access to two kinds of faith. It is like how India is a mish mash of caste and religion. In fact, the two families were chatting post her birth, and discovered that the chhathhi (sixth day after the baby's birth) is common to both Hindus and Muslims. I think that is beautiful. We focus on the differences, but there is so much similarity. When you look for differences with an agenda, then you will find that rubbish," she says.

Swara's career

Swara made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. She also featured in films such as Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Nil Battey Sannata (2016), Anaarkali of Aarah (2017), Veere Di Wedding (2018), and the short film Sheer Qorma, among many others. Her last film, Sheer Qorma, was released in August 2023; before that she was seen in the 2022 film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar.