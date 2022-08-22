Jahaan Chaar Yaar trailer: Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania are middle class housewives who want to have fun in Goa. Watch

Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are back together in another film about female bonding. But Jahaan Chaar Yaar is nothing like their last release, Veere Di Wedding, which also featured Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Jahaan Chaar Yaar's trailer was released on Monday, and in it Swara and Shikha are joined by Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra as they take a break from their roles as middle class housewives, and live it up in Goa. Little do they know that a life-changing set of events await them on their holiday. Read more: Swara Bhasker responds to Twitter user who said theatre would be a 'quiet place to sleep' during her film

Jahaan Chaar Yaar trailer gave a glimpse of four middle class women – played by Swara Bhasker, Shikha, Meher and Pooja – who are stuck in a rut of one kind or another. To escape their lives that revolve around their husbands and children, and to recharge their souls, the desi girl gang decides to go on a Goa holiday. The girls’ trip is a huge departure from their earlier ‘vacations’ in Vaishno Devi. In a scene, Swara says she was done cleaning her entire family’s dirty clothes, while Pooja was seen facing abuses from her husband. Shikha looked troubled as her husband refused to treat her with love.

The almost two-and-a-half-minute trailer featured several humorous sequences as Swara, Shikha, Meher and Pooja discuss their married lives before landing in trouble as they arrive in Goa by train. Girish Kulkarni also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Written by Kamal Pandey, Jahaan Chaar Yaar also marks his directorial debut. Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bachchan, who has backed hits such as Tanu Weds Manu, said, “Jahaan Chaar Yaar is not just a story of four female friends, it is an entertaining tale that will bring a wide smile on everyone’s face. It will genuinely make audiences want to pack their bags and head on an adventure with their pals.” Jahaan Chaar Yaar hits theatres on September 16.

