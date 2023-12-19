Swara Bhasker takes daughter Raabiyaa for her first flight, husband Fahad Ahmed surprises them with flowers. Watch

Actor Swara Bhasker travelled with her newborn baby girl Raabiyaa and it was the little one's first flight. The mother-daughter duo received a sweet surprise from Fahad Ahmed who reached Delhi airport to pick them up and also bought flowers. Also read: New mom Swara Bhasker is not attending Diwali parties this year Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed with their daughter at airport.

Swara travels with Raabiyaa

Swara posted a video, featuring glimpses from her travel diaries. She seemingly travelled from Mumbai to Delhi. In her casual look, Swara carried her daughter and refrained from showing the baby's face. The video begins with Swara arriving at the airport while Raabiyaa is safely sleeping on her arms.

It was followed by a selfie of them from the flight and a happy-looking Swara from the airport. As both reached their destination, Swara's husband-politician Fahad Ahmed was seen walking to them with a flower bouquet and a note. The two exchanged hugs and the actor even planted a sweet kiss on his cheek before he went on to check on his daughter.

Swara looked happier than ever. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Taking little Raabiyaa on her first flight ever.. well it made me realise the value of @fahadzirarahmad all the more! #mammatravel Thank you @nuna_india for the amazing #nunacudl never travelling without it.”

Reacting to the video, someone wrote in the comments, “So sweet .. god bless Raabiyaa.” “Beautiful journey with the angel,” added another. One more commented, “God bless you and your family with abundance dear.”

Swara and Fahad

Swara and Fahad opted for a court marriage in February this year. Later they held a series of wedding functions such as haldi, sangeet ceremonies and wedding receptions in March. In June, Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy with Fahad. They welcomed Raabiyaa in September.

Swara and Fahad wrote in a joint, to announce their baby's arrival, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth… Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Swara on not sharing photos of daughter

Swara keeps sharing glimpses of her motherhood on social media. However, she and Fahad have yet to reveal their child's face. Talking about not being comfortable with sharing pictures of Raabiyaa, Swara told Hindustan Times, “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general ...for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment.”

“I think with the advent of paparazzi culture, and the combination of phone cameras and social media, voyeurism has become the norm in our society. Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. The sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyber bullying that goes in is something that I don’t want my child to go through. Hence as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to this kinds of negativity and unkindness,” she reasoned.

