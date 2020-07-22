Did Kangana Ranaut abuse Swara Bhasker on Tanu Weds Manu Returns set? Co-star Navni Parihar feels it couldn’t have happened

bollywood

After Swara Bhasker seemed to suggest that she was yelled at and abused publicly by Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, their co-star Navni Parihar has responded to these allegations. Navni, who played Kangana’s mother in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, said that no such altercation happened in front of her.

Navni told Beyond Bollywood in an interview, “Nothing like this happened in my presence.” She went on to say that if such a thing happened publicly, as claimed in the tweet retweeted by Swara, it could not have remained a secret for long. “Usually, when such an incident happens, there are make-up artists, spot boys, crew who are quick to talk about it and the word spreads around the sets. I don’t recollect anyone mentioning such an incident to me,” she said.

Talking about Kangana’s behaviour on the sets, Navni said, “She was very nice. I never saw her misbehave with anyone. Forget misbehaving, I never even saw her speak to anyone in a rude tone. Never any tantrums. She is a quiet worker, very focused and hard working.”

On Tuesday, Swara retweeted a tweet which claimed that she was yelled at and abused by Kangana on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people, purportedly because Aanand L Rai praised her for giving a good take. “#SupportMax by reigning national award winning outsider-star to ‘needy- outsider! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories,” Swara wrote.

The original tweet claimed, “Kangana Ranaut Ma’am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot’ to her after a take? Is this not mistreatment of outsiders ma’am?”

After Kangana referred to Swara as a ‘needy’ outsider who denies the existence of nepotism for personal gains, the two actors have been involved in a bitter war of words.

