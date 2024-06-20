 Kangana Ranaut gifts house in Chandigarh to newly-married cousin Varun Ranaut but so can you - Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut gifts house in Chandigarh to newly-married cousin Varun Ranaut but so can you

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently gifted a property to her cousin as a wedding present. Here's what you must know if you are planning to gift one to your siblings

It may not be the customary gift but real estate as wedding presents is not a new trend in India, especially amongst the rich and affluent. In the latest example, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, has gifted a brand-new residential property in Chandigarh to cousin Varun Ranuat and his partner Anjali, as their wedding present.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut gifts house in Chandigarh to newly-married cousin Varun: ‘Thank you didi’

Several members of the Ranaut family took to Instagram to thank the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress, sharing glimpses of the new home.

Also read: Like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, you too can gift your property to your siblings

In 2021, Kangana had gifted four under-construction luxury flats to her siblings and cousins in Chandigarh.

Here's what you should know if you are planning to gift a property to your siblings

Section 122 of the Transfer of Property Act of 1882 states that immovable property may be transferred via a gift deed. It enables the transfer of ownership without any monetary exchange.

According to Neha Gupta, Principal Associate, Athena Legal, if you are planning to gift a property to your siblings, you should make sure that the property has a clear title and is free from all encumbrances. If the property has to be divided among more than one cousin or brother/sister, the share should be clearly specified, the person to whom the gift is being bestowed should be of sound mind. 

Also Read: Looking to gift your wife an apartment this Valentine’s Day? Remember these tips

Also, property taxes and municipal charges should be cleared before gifting the property so that person upon whom it is being gifted does not face any legal consequences at the time of transfer of property in his name on account of non-payment of taxes or any penal charges, she said.

 

