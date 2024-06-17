Kangana Ranaut gifts house in Chandigarh to newly-married cousin Varun: ‘Thank you didi’

Kangana Ranaut has been dedicating time to her family and relatives after assuming the role of Member of Parliament for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi. After attending her cousin brother Varun Ranaut's wedding recently, the actor-politician has generously gifted him a house in Chandigarh. Kangana shared multiple screenshots, including Varun's posts expressing gratitude towards her. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi and Italian PM's 'Melodi' video: He makes women feel he is rooting for them) Kangana Ranaut gifted a house to her cousin Varun Ranaut and his wife Anjali Ranaut.

Kangana's cousin Varun pens sweet note for her

Kangana shared Varun's post on her Instagram story which read, “Thank you Didi @kanganaranaut…Chandigarh is home now.” She then shared a screenshot of her sister Rangoli's Instagram story as well which read, “Dear sister @kanganranaut…you always tap into our dreams and make them true…Thank you so much for everything (heart and two smiling emojis).” Kangana captioned the post as “Gurunanak Dev ji said whatever little we have we must share, he said we always feel we don't have enough yet we must share and I feel there is no bigger joy than that…thank you for always sharing everything of yours with me as well (smiling, folded hands and bouquet emojis).”

Kangana Ranaut gifted a house in Chandigarh to her cousin Varun Ranaut.

Rangoli Chandel praised Kangana Ranaut in a heartfelt post.

Kangana Ranaut's sisters-in-law thank her

The Emergency actor also shared the Grih Pravesh pictures of Varun posted by his wife Anjali Ranaut. Her post read, “Entering our new home with the blessings of Ganpati ji. This lovely home is blessing and love from a sister to brother. All thanks to one and only, kind, humble and brave soul, @kanganaranaut. Special thanks to @rangoli_r_chandel who lead our way, who did all work and our saviour. May God bless us all with unity understanding and love."

In another post of the new house's entrance shared by Kangana's younger brother Aksht Ranaut's wife Ritu Ranaut read, “Thank you so much didi ji, @kanganaranaut from you we learn no matter how many hardships we go through, we can choose to be kind and generous, thank you (smiling and folded hands emojis).” We're touched beyond words. We're so lucky to have you in our lives (hearts emojis).”

Kangana's cousin Varun's wife Anjali Ranaut wrote a gratitude post for the actor-politician.

Kangana's sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut wrote an emotional post for her.

Kangana will be next seen in her directorial Emergency in which she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade and late actor Satish Kaushik in crucial characters.