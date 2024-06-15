Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi and Italian PM's 'Melodi' video: He makes women feel he is rooting for them

In the video, PM Modi can be heard laughing. Posting the video, Meloni wrote, “Hi friends, from #Melodi.”

Kangana reacts

The actor was also happy to see the endearing moment between the politicians. She took to Instagram Stories to express her delight.

Reposting the clip, she wrote, “One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise (heart emoji)”.

“No wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni,” she added.

Kangana's story.

More about Modi’s meet with Meloni

Earlier on Saturday, a picture of the two clicking a selfie at the G7 Summit held in Italy's Apulia was shared online. It showed the two leaders smiling at the camera as Meloni took a picture.

PM Modi, who was on his first international visit after taking oath for the third time, reached Italy on Friday for a day-long visit. He was representing India as an outreach nation on the sidelines of the summit.

Upon reaching the summit venue, PM Modi was received by Meloni with a namaste. PM Modi was attending the 2024 G7 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Meloni. He wrote in a post on X, “Thanked her for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements.”

Kangana Ranaut’s electoral win

Kangana has entered a new phase in her life as an MP (Member of Parliament). She defeated her rival, Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in Mandi. She secured 537,002 votes against 462,267 votes polled to Vikramaditya in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. She entered politics by joining Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2024.

Kangana’s upcoming work

The actor will be next seen portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her maiden solo directorial, Emergency. It is based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by the latter. The film, produced under her home production of Manikarnika Films, also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, late Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhry among others. It has been delayed multiple times, and is expected to hit cinemas this year.