‘India remains committed to…’: PM Modi responds to Italian premier Meloni's congratulatory message

India remains committed to strengthening its strategic relationship with Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi (via REUTERS)

The PM's statement came in response to a tweet from his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, in which she congratulated Modi on the BJP-led NDA's victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your kind wishes PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The NDA, of which PM Modi's BJP is the biggest constituent, won 292 Lok Sabha seats, 20 more than the simple majority mark of 272 in the 543-member House. While the BJP itself failed to win what would have been its third consecutive single-party majority – it had set itself a target of “400 paar” or “more than 400 (seats)” – it won 240 seats, according to the Election Commission, while the Congress, which leads the opposition INDIA bloc, bagged 99 seats, and the alliance 234 seats.

PM Modi is now poised to become Prime Minister for a third straight term. However, unlike the previous two terms when the BJP alone won 282 and 303 seats in 2014 and 2019 respectively, it now needs support from its allies to form government. In particular, two of BJP's regional partners, the Andhra Pradesh-based Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bihar-based Janata Dal (United), will play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre, amid possible attempts by the INDIA group to reach out to one of the two parties, or both.