PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks for G7 invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invitation to the G7 summit to be held in Italy in June. "Spoke with PM @GiorgiaMeloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X. Narendra Modi spoke to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of Italy's Liberation Day.(Twitter)

"They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," sources said on the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The G7 Summit will be held in Italy's Apulia on June 13-15, 2024. This will be after the results of the Lok Sabha elections come out on June 4. The Group of Seven is a grouping that includes Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said India has received the invitation to attend the G7 summit. "We know that the G7 meeting is to be held in Italy. We have received the invitation. But, at this point in time, it's a matter which is under consideration and we will come to know of details. As and when we have more details to share with you, we will bring it up to you," the MEA spokesperson said.

On January 1, 2024, Italy assumed, for the seventh time, the Presidency of the G7. The Italian Presidency will last until December 31, 2024, and will feature a dense programme of technical meetings and institutional events throughout the country.