 PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks for G7 invite | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks for G7 invite

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 09:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for the invitation to G7 which will be held from June 13 to 15 in Italy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invitation to the G7 summit to be held in Italy in June. "Spoke with PM @GiorgiaMeloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

Narendra Modi spoke to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of Italy's Liberation Day.(Twitter)
Narendra Modi spoke to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of Italy's Liberation Day.(Twitter)

"They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," sources said on the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

 

The G7 Summit will be held in Italy's Apulia on June 13-15, 2024. This will be after the results of the Lok Sabha elections come out on June 4. The Group of Seven is a grouping that includes Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said India has received the invitation to attend the G7 summit. "We know that the G7 meeting is to be held in Italy. We have received the invitation. But, at this point in time, it's a matter which is under consideration and we will come to know of details. As and when we have more details to share with you, we will bring it up to you," the MEA spokesperson said.

On January 1, 2024, Italy assumed, for the seventh time, the Presidency of the G7. The Italian Presidency will last until December 31, 2024, and will feature a dense programme of technical meetings and institutional events throughout the country.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks for G7 invite
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On