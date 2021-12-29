Anshula Kapoor gets adorable birthday wishes from Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor; Khushi calls her ‘my other half’

Anshula Kapoor turns a year older on December 29 and her siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to social media to share quirky and adorable wishes for her.

Arjun posted a fun video of him and Anshula dancing to the Jugnu song on his Instagram, and wrote, “Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you.” Anshula responded in the comments, saying “I love you,” followed by a heart emoji. The post saw others like their aunt Sunita Kapoor and actor Esha Gupta share their birthday wishes for Anshula in the comments. Some of the fan comments called the video ‘sibling goals’.

Janhvi shared her wish for Anshula on her Instagram story. Posting a collage of pictures of the two of them, she wrote, “Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the rest of us feel loved no matter what and I’m blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads. Happy birthday!!! I hope you have more and more reason to keep smiling brighter every day. You deserve the best.” Janhvi added an emoji saying “I love you” to the post. Anshula re-shared Janhvi’s story on hers, and wrote “Love you more than pizza!” In a post dedicated to Anshula on Instagram stories, Khushi wrote: “Happy birthday to my other half.”

Khushi and Janhvi's birthday wishes for Anshula Kapoor.

Dad Boney also took to his Instagram, sharing a picture of him kissing Anshula on the head, he captioning it, “Happy birthday my wonder child, my pretty baby, my genius bacha.” His post also saw celebs and fans add their birthday wishes in the comments as well.

In an interview to Bollywood Bubble earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor had opened up on the dynamics he and Anshula share with their half-siblings Janhvi and Khushi. “If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit,” he had said.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona while Janhvi and Khushi are his children with Sridevi.

