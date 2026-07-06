Anshula Kapoor marries Rohan Thakkar, keeps portrait of late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor beside her. See pics

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, is married! Anshula, who was seen in the reality show The Traitors last year, tied the knot with longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Anshula weds Rohan

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor took charge of the rituals and arrangements in the wedding.

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Anshula took to her Instagram account to share the wedding pictures. For the wedding, Anshula wore a beautiful coral and gold bridal lehenga paired with statement emerald and kundan jewellery, while Rohan complemented her in an ivory-gold sherwani and matching turban.

One of the most touching photographs featured a framed portrait of Anshula's late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed beside the wedding rituals. Another special detail was her personalised kaleeras, adding a meaningful touch to her bridal look. She wrote in the caption:

"Of all the people.

Of all the places.

Of all the timing.

It was you.

And somehow,

through every twist, detour, and surprise,

it is still you.

My favourite conversation.

My safest place.

My easiest choice.

Always you."

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{{^usCountry}} In one picture which was taken right during the moment of the sindoor daan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen standing on either sides of the groom and bride to see that it was done according to the rituals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one picture which was taken right during the moment of the sindoor daan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen standing on either sides of the groom and bride to see that it was done according to the rituals. {{/usCountry}}

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Anshula had earlier penned an emotional note thanking sisters Janhvi and Khushi for making the mehendi unforgettable. “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full ❤️@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.”

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On Sunday, brother Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures from Anshula's wedding festivities. One of the photos captured an emotional Anshula tightly hugging her brother, while another featured the entire Kapoor family posing together as the bride-to-be proudly flaunted her kaleere. Another candid picture showed Anshula playfully teasing her groom-to-be, Rohan Thakkar, by holding her mehendi-covered hands in front of his face. "A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness…and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts," he wrote.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's love story

The couple first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. Later, in October last year, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their pre-wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki at Anshula's home on June 21.